Outfitting Work Set to Start for Olympic's CSOV Built by Ulstein

The first of two methanol-ready newbuild Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for the Norwegian shipowner Olympic has arrived at the outfitting yard of Ulstein Verft in Norway.

The contract between Olympic and Ulstein was signed in 2022 and includes the construction of two CSOVs for offshore wind at Ulstein Verft.

The vessels are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design, and have a length of 89.6 meters with a beam of 19.2 meters. The CSOVs are able to accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins.

The vessels are powered by diesel-electric propulsion with variable speed and large battery energy storage systems. Ulstein Power & Control has been contracted to deliver an extended power and automation package, including a large battery supply, while the Crist yard in Poland is in charge of hulls construction.

Earlier in January 2024, the fist CSOV arrived at Ulstein Verft. It will be positioned in the dock hall, after which the outfitting work will begin, Ulstein said.

"The general outfitting work in the months ahead consists of accommodation work, electrical installations, piping and mechanical installations, to name a few. The vessel will undergo paint work whilst located inside the controlled environment of the dock hall. The commissioning and testing will be executed during the final months of the project," said project manager Helge Torvik at Ulstein Verft.

"We eagerly anticipate the realization of this state-of-the-art offshore wind service vessel, showcasing our commitment to cutting-edge technology and sustainable operations," added Marius Bergseth COO of Olympic.

Bergseth noted the CSOVs feature the innovative design of the ‘4-wheel drive system’, as one of many innovations highlighting the vessels ability to reduce fuel consumption during dynamic positioning, contributing to its operational efficiency.

"With a focus on environmental sustainability, the vessels are not only prepared for methanol fuel but also have the flexibility for additional battery capacity, moving us towards a greener and more emission-conscious maritime future and making this vessel fully compliant to meet the commitment with the Paris agreement,” concluded Bergseth.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the summer of 2024.