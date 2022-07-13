Olympic Orders Up to Four CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft AS said it has secured a contract from Norway-based Olympic to build two Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), with options for two additional vessels.

The vessels, which are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design with TWIN X-STERN from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, will be 89.6 meters long with a 19.2-meter beam, able to accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins. Each will have hybrid battery propulsion and will be prepared for methanol fuel to enable zero emissions.

Olympic Group's CEO, Stig Remøy, said, “The TWIN X-STERN is a smart concept, optimized for low energy consumption. During operation, the offshore wind service vessels stay positioned at the turbines most of the time, and with the main propellers fore and aft, these vessels will reduce the energy requirement to a new level when on DP.

“As a shipowner in the Norwegian maritime cluster, it is important for us to invest in this cluster. With a shipyard, ship designer, suppliers and Vartdal Invest as a co-investor, this is a project with a strong local ownership.”

Olympic has previously built six vessels at Ulstein Verft and was the first customer of Ulstein Design & Solutions.

“We are excited to be working with Olympic again, an important and innovative player in the Norwegian maritime cluster and a company that we have had the pleasure of working with for many years, through many complex and successful projects,” said Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, CEO in Ulstein Group.

“With the current challenging economic and political climate, these contracts are a result of a pragmatic and good cooperation between the parties, where both parties have gone to great lengths to find good and viable solutions.”

The vessels are powered by diesel-electric propulsion with variable speed in combination with large battery energy storage systems. The vessels are prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the infrastructure for such is available.

Ulstein Power & Control AS is contracted to deliver an extended power and automation package, including a large battery supply.

According to the builder, the hull shape and hybrid propulsion system will ensure high operational performances and seakeeping, and substantially reduced environmental footprint.

“We have cooperated closely with Olympic in the details of this project and are very eager to start the newbuild project,” said Lars Lühr Olsen, managing director of Ulstein Verft. “We are very happy for the trust Olympic has placed in us and will do our utmost to deliver the vessels according to the agreed quality and timeline. The vessels are planned for delivery during spring and summer 2024.”