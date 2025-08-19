US Natural Gas Prices Drop 4% on Record Output

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a nine-month low on Tuesday on near-record output, ample fuel in stockpiles and forecasts for less hot weather and lower demand through early September than previously expected.
Another factor weighing on gas prices was a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas export plants due to small reductions at several facilities.
Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.8 cents, or 3.7%, to $2.782 per million British thermal units, putting the contract on track for its lowest close since November 8.
Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 108.5 billion cubic feet per day so far in August, up from a record monthly high of 107.8 bcfd in July.
Meteorologists forecast the weather will remain mostly near normal through September 3, which is cooler than previously expected.
Despite hotter-than-usual weather earlier in the summer, record output allowed energy companies to inject more gas into storage than usual in recent months.
Analysts said there was about 6% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year and predicted inventories would keep growing at a faster than usual pace in coming weeks.
LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would ease from 110.0 bcfd this week to 105.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
The average amount of gas flowing to the eight big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 15.9 bcfd so far in August, up from 15.5 bcfd in July. That compares with a record monthly high of 16.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, LNG export feedgas was on track to rise to 15.3 bcfd on Tuesday from a two-week low of 14.2 bcfd on Monday due to reductions at several plants, including Cheniere Energy's 4.5-bcfd Sabine Pass in Louisiana, Cameron LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Louisiana, and Freeport LNG's 2.1-bcfd plant in Texas.
ATLANTIC STORMS
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Hurricane Erin, which was near the Bahamas, would move north and then east off the U.S. East Coast for the rest of the week without hitting land. The storm, however, could cause some tropical storm force winds in eastern North Carolina on Thursday.
The NHC said another system in the Atlantic Ocean behind Erin had a 60% chance of strengthening into a cyclone over the next week as it moves west toward Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.
Even though storms can boost gas prices by knocking Gulf of Mexico gas production out of service, analysts have said storms are more likely to cut demand and prices by shutting LNG export plants and knocking power out to millions of homes and businesses, reducing the amount of gas that electric generators need to burn.
Only about 2% of all U.S. gas comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, while more than 40% of the electricity produced in the U.S. comes from gas-fired power plants.
Week ended Aug 15 Forecast
Week ended Aug 8 Actual
Year ago Aug 15
Five-year average Aug 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+30
+56
+29
+35
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,216
3,186
3,294
3,025
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+6.3%
+6.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2024
Five-Year Average (2019-2023)
Henry Hub <NGc1>
2.85
2.89
2.09
2.41
3.52
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>
10.66
10.60
12.40
10.95
15.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>
10.93
11.95
13.31
11.89
15.23
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
7
4
5
6
8
U.S. GFS CDDs
179
196
207
185
170
U.S. GFS TDDs
186
200
212
191
178
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2020-2024) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.2
108.5
108.4
101.7
97.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.5
7.6
N/A
7.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
115.9
116.0
116.0
N/A
105.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.4
2.4
N/A
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.5
7.2
7.2
N/A
6.4
U.S. LNG Export Feedgas
15.8
14.8
15.2
13.1
10.2
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.6
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.7
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
48.1
47.6
42.8
43.5
44.4
U.S. Industrial
22.2
22.2
22.3
21.8
21.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.3
2.2
2.2
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Consumption
86.0
85.6
80.9
81.1
82.8
Total U.S. Demand
111.6
110.0
105.7
N/A
95.3
N/A is Not Available
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (Fiscal year ending Sep 30)
2025 Current Day % of Normal Forecast
2025
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2024
% of Normal Actual
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022
% of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
77
77
74
83
107
Jan-Jul
78
78
76
77
102
Oct-Sep
80
80
77
76
103
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 22
Week ended Aug 15
2024
2023
2022
Wind
9
7
11
10
11
Solar
7
7
5
4
3
Hydro
5
5
6
6
6
Other
1
1
1
2
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
43
45
42
41
38
Coal
18
18
16
17
21
Nuclear
16
16
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>
2.96
2.98
Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>
2.31
2.60
PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>
3.02
3.09
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>
2.17
2.48
Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>
2.70
2.75
Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>
2.45
2.77
SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>
3.37
3.25
Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>
1.05
0.94
AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>
0.57
0.47
ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX>
37.53
72.25
PJM West <E-PJWHDAP-IDX>
43.34
74.47
Mid C <W-MIDCP-IDX>
43.22
39.01
Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX>
48.85
43.00
SP-15 <W-SP15-IDX>
34.35
31.33
(Reuters)