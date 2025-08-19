US Natural Gas Prices Drop 4% on Record Output

U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a nine-month low on Tuesday on near-record output, ample fuel in stockpiles and forecasts for less hot weather and lower demand through early September than previously expected.

Another factor weighing on gas prices was a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas export plants due to small reductions at several facilities.

Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.8 cents, or 3.7%, to $2.782 per million British thermal units, putting the contract on track for its lowest close since November 8.

Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 108.5 billion cubic feet per day so far in August, up from a record monthly high of 107.8 bcfd in July.

Meteorologists forecast the weather will remain mostly near normal through September 3, which is cooler than previously expected.

Despite hotter-than-usual weather earlier in the summer, record output allowed energy companies to inject more gas into storage than usual in recent months.

Analysts said there was about 6% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year and predicted inventories would keep growing at a faster than usual pace in coming weeks.

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would ease from 110.0 bcfd this week to 105.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to the eight big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 15.9 bcfd so far in August, up from 15.5 bcfd in July. That compares with a record monthly high of 16.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG export feedgas was on track to rise to 15.3 bcfd on Tuesday from a two-week low of 14.2 bcfd on Monday due to reductions at several plants, including Cheniere Energy's 4.5-bcfd Sabine Pass in Louisiana, Cameron LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Louisiana, and Freeport LNG's 2.1-bcfd plant in Texas.





ATLANTIC STORMS

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Hurricane Erin, which was near the Bahamas, would move north and then east off the U.S. East Coast for the rest of the week without hitting land. The storm, however, could cause some tropical storm force winds in eastern North Carolina on Thursday.

The NHC said another system in the Atlantic Ocean behind Erin had a 60% chance of strengthening into a cyclone over the next week as it moves west toward Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Even though storms can boost gas prices by knocking Gulf of Mexico gas production out of service, analysts have said storms are more likely to cut demand and prices by shutting LNG export plants and knocking power out to millions of homes and businesses, reducing the amount of gas that electric generators need to burn.

Only about 2% of all U.S. gas comes from the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico, while more than 40% of the electricity produced in the U.S. comes from gas-fired power plants.







Week ended Aug 15 Forecast Week ended Aug 8 Actual Year ago Aug 15 Five-year average Aug 15



U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +30 +56 +29 +35

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,216 3,186 3,294 3,025

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +6.3% +6.6%





























Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2024 Five-Year Average (2019-2023) Henry Hub <NGc1> 2.85 2.89 2.09 2.41 3.52 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1> 10.66 10.60 12.40 10.95 15.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1> 10.93 11.95 13.31 11.89 15.23























LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days









Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 7 4 5 6 8 U.S. GFS CDDs 179 196 207 185 170 U.S. GFS TDDs 186 200 212 191 178











LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts











Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2020-2024) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)









U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.2 108.5 108.4 101.7 97.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.5 7.6 N/A 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 115.9 116.0 116.0 N/A 105.5











U.S. Demand (bcfd)









U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.4 2.4 N/A 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.5 7.2 7.2 N/A 6.4 U.S. LNG Export Feedgas 15.8 14.8 15.2 13.1 10.2 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.6 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.7 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 48.1 47.6 42.8 43.5 44.4 U.S. Industrial 22.2 22.2 22.3 21.8 21.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Consumption 86.0 85.6 80.9 81.1 82.8 Total U.S. Demand 111.6 110.0 105.7 N/A 95.3











N/A is Not Available





















U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (Fiscal year ending Sep 30) 2025 Current Day % of Normal Forecast 2025 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2024 % of Normal Actual 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 77 77 74 83 107 Jan-Jul 78 78 76 77 102 Oct-Sep 80 80 77 76 103























U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA











Week ended Aug 22 Week ended Aug 15 2024 2023 2022 Wind 9 7 11 10 11 Solar 7 7 5 4 3 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 1 1 1 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 43 45 42 41 38 Coal 18 18 16 17 21 Nuclear 16 16 19 19 19











SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)









Hub Current Day Prior Day





Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> 2.96 2.98





Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL> 2.31 2.60





PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL> 3.02 3.09





Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> 2.17 2.48





Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL> 2.70 2.75





Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL> 2.45 2.77





SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL> 3.37 3.25





Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> 1.05 0.94





AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> 0.57 0.47

















ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)









Hub Current Day Prior Day





New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX> 37.53 72.25





PJM West <E-PJWHDAP-IDX> 43.34 74.47





Mid C <W-MIDCP-IDX> 43.22 39.01





Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX> 48.85 43.00





SP-15 <W-SP15-IDX> 34.35 31.33











(Reuters)