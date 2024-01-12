Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Barred from Public Contracts in Brazil for 2 Years

(File photo: Saipem)
(File photo: Saipem)

The Brazilian administrative authority has suspended Italy's Saipem and its subsidiary Saipem do Brasil from contracting with the country's public administration for two years, the engineering and construction group said on Friday.

The decision stems from the final ruling in the administrative proceedings initiated against the companies in relation to alleged irregularities in the award of a gas pipeline contract in 2011.

The sanction has no impact on ongoing projects in Brazil, Saipem said, adding it would appeal the decision.

In November, the Italian company said it had won two offshore contracts in Brazil and Guyana worth around $1.9 billion in total.


(Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Legal Offshore Industry News Activity South America

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Jumbo Offshore)

MODEC Contracts Jumbo Offshore for FPSO Errea Wittu Job
(Credit: Valaris)

Valaris Nets Over $1B in Rig Contract Awards and...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

US Proposes Fee on Methane from Big Oil and Gas Producers

US Proposes Fee on Methane fro

Saipem Barred from Public Contracts in Brazil for 2 Years

Saipem Barred from Public Cont

Penguin Delivers CTV Pair to Northern Offshore Services

Penguin Delivers CTV Pair to N

US DOE’s TEAMER Awards $1.3M to Marine Energy Researchers

US DOE’s TEAMER Awards $1.3M t

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine