Australia Starts Review of its Offshore Policy Framework

The Australian Government is asking for feedback on ways to improve its offshore environmental management regime.

In the first instance, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources is seeking to clarify the consultation requirements under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage (Environment) Regulations 2023.

Titleholders must conduct consultations when preparing an environment plan for every offshore petroleum and greenhouse gas storage activity, and the government wants to eradicate an ambiguity so that consultation is targeted and effective.

Industry body Australian Energy Producers said the release of the paper kick-started a long-overdue and important process to address uncertainty and complexity with the national offshore regulatory approvals system.

Australian Energy Producers Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said urgent reforms were needed to address almost two years of regulatory uncertainty that is risking the energy security of Australia and its international trade partners.

“Regulations must provide clarity and certainty for industry, while maintaining comprehensive and meaningful consultation with Traditional Owners and stakeholders,” she said.

McCulloch said the tens of billions of dollars of economic benefits and jobs that gas exports deliver for Australia were also at risk.

“We need the right policy and regulatory settings to underpin these major investments and ensure our industry can continue to deliver for Australia and the region,” she said. “We look forward to working with the government to progress a solution that provides the clarity and certainty required for industry and stakeholders.”



