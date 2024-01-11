Vestas Outlines Plans for Second Offshore Wind Factory in Poland

Danish offshore wind turbine maker Vestas has announced plans to establish a new offshore wind blade factory in Poland.

The factory, to be located at Szczecin, is planned to produce blades for Vestas’ flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW, and is expected to start operations in 2026, creating more than 1,000 direct jobs.

Together with Vestas’ previously announced plans to establish an assembly factory for offshore nacelles in the same Polish city, Vestas’ manufacturing footprint could increase with more than 1,700 direct jobs by 2026.

“Vestas intends to lead the development of a sustainable supply chain in Europe that can deliver the scale needed to meet the expected growth in demand for offshore wind. Our plans for two new offshore factories in Poland underline that Europe can spur wind industry investments and green jobs with the right long-term policy commitments for offshore wind projects,” said Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, Vestas COO.