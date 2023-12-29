West Azeri Platform Marks 1 Billion Barrels Milestone

West Azeri platform, located in the Caspian Sea at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field, has achieved 1 billion barrels total production.

The announcement was made by BP, which is the operator of ACG oil field, on behalf of its partners SOCAR, MOL, INPEX, Equinor, ExxonMobil, TPAO, ITOCHU, and ONGC Videsh.

West Azeri, one of the seven ACG production platforms in the Caspian, reached the milestone on December 12, 2023. The platform is a significant contributor to the 4.3 billion barrels of total ACG production since the field started up in November 1997.

“This is the second ACG platform that has crossed over the one billion barrels line to continue its second billion barrels of total production journey. Central Azeri was the first platform to proudly reach this achievement much earlier than others – in July 2021.

“And now we have West Azeri as our second billionaire platform, and we hope to continue this remarkable series of success stories.

“I would like to congratulate all the teams who have contributed to this brilliant success and thank them all for their safe and efficient performance and excellent delivery. My special thanks to those members of the West Azeri family who have been part of this great asset since its first day,” said Elkhan Mammadov, BPs vice president production, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye region.

The West Azeri platform started up in December 2005.

Currently, around 200 people work on the platform, the majority of whom are Azerbaijani nationals including the platform’s two managers.

More than 40 wells and multiple sidetracks have been drilled on West Azeri since 2005. At the moment, 35 of them are active - 26 producers and nine water injectors.

One of the first wells which came online in 2005 is C-06 - a top producer well with initial production rate of 35,000 barrels of oil per day. To date, the well has delivered total production of 80 million barrels.

Current daily West Azeri production is 85,000 barrels of oil.