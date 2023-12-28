First Gas Starts Flowing into Tango FLNG in Congo

Italian oil giant Eni has started the introduction of gas into the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit moored in Congolese waters.

Gas introduction has been achieved in record time - only twelve months after the final investment decision, according to Eni.

Following completion of the commissioning phase, Tango FLNG will produce its first LNG cargo by the first quarter of 2024, placing the Republic of Congo on the list of LNG-producing countries.

The Tango FLNG unit has a liquefaction capacity of about 1 billion cubic meters per year (BCMA) and is moored alongside the Excalibur Floating Storage Unit (FSU), using an innovative configuration called ‘split mooring’, implemented here for the first time in a floating LNG terminal.

Congo LNG will enhance the gas resources of the Marine XII permit and achieve approximately 4.5 BCMA of plateau gas liquefaction capacity through phased development and with a target of zero routine gas flaring.

A second FLNG facility with a capacity of about 3.5 BCMA is currently under construction and will begin production in 2025. The entire volume of LNG produced will be marketed by Eni.

Eni has been operating in Congo for 55 years and is the only company active in the development of the country's gas resources.

Eni currently supplies gas to the Centrale Électrique du Congo (CEC), which provides 70% of the country's power generation capacity.