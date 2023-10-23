Tango FLNG and Excalibur FSU Set to Begin Journey from Dubai to Eni's Congo LNG Project

The sailaway ceremony for the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit and Excalibur floating storage unit (FSU) was held Saturday to mark the vessels' sail away from Dubai to Congo, where they will serve Eni's Congo LNG project, whose first phase will start in December 2023.

Tango FLNG, which has a liquefaction capacity of approximately 1 billion cubic meters per annum of gas (BCMA), will be moored 3 kilometers offshore along with the Excalibur FSU upon their arrival to Congo.

EXMAR is serving as the engineering, procurement and conversion (EPC) contractor for this project, and has designed the mooring system and performed the refurbishments on both vessels at Dry Docks World yard in Dubai.

"The project will contribute to meeting the Republic of the Congo’s energy needs while seizing the opportunity to exploit the surplus gas through LNG production, allowing the country to join the group of global exporters of liquefied natural gas with record completion time," Exmar said.

Eni’s Congo LNG project leverages Marine XII gas resources and existing production facilities in a new phased approach targeting the zero routine gas flaring objective.

EXMAR has built and formerly owned Tango FLNG (now owned by Eni) provides Excalibur FSU on a long-term charter, and will be responsible for all terminal operations on the Congo LNG Project.

Credit: Exmar