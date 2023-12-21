Vestas and Vattenfall Cement Offshore Wind Partnership in UK

Danish company Vestas and Swedish utility Vattenfall have signed a 1.4 GW preferred supplier agreement for UK offshore wind project, with exclusivity agreements for two additional 2.8 GW projects in the country.

The agreements for the three projects include a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) for the 1.4 GW Norfolk Vanguard West project, comprising 92 of Vestas’ V236-15 MW offshore wind turbines.

Vattenfall and Vestas have further signed exclusivity agreements for the Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas projects with a total installed capacity of around 2.8 GW.

The two latter projects will potentially feature up to 184 V236-15 MW turbines. Once installed, the agreements also include that Vestas will service the projects under long-term Operations and Maintenance (O&M) service contracts.

The agreements are another step forward for what will be one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world, with a capacity to power over 4 million UK homes.

Henrik Andersen, CEO and President Vestas, said: “The agreements are the result of close and positive negotiations between two partners as well as the positive changes the UK Government has announced for next year’s auction.

“By listening to industry concerns, the UK Government has positioned the UK for success within the offshore wind industry.”

Helene Bistrom, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall, added: “The agreement with Vestas is another important milestone for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone. Vestas is a long-standing partner of Vattenfall, and we thank them for their continued engagement.

"The Norfolk Zone will play a vital role in the UK's energy transition as well as bringing investment into the sector and the region.”