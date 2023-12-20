TGS Grabs OBN Data Acquisition Deal in North Sea

Offshore seismic data firm TGS has secured an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in the North Sea.

The three-month OBN data acquisition contract is for a repeat customer, according to TGS.

The project's acquisition is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “This project, for a major energy customer, further highlights the integral role OBN acquisition has in providing our clients improved seismic data quality and help them make better reservoir development decisions.”