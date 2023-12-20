Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TGS Grabs OBN Data Acquisition Deal in North Sea

Offshore seismic data firm TGS has secured an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in the North Sea.

The three-month OBN data acquisition contract is for a repeat customer, according to TGS.

The project's acquisition is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “This project, for a major energy customer, further highlights the integral role OBN acquisition has in providing our clients improved seismic data quality and help them make better reservoir development decisions.”

