Petrofac Agrees Brownfield EPC Framework with TotalEnergies

Oilfield services company Petrofac has signed an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) framework agreement with TotalEnergies for its assets in the North Sea.

Under the three-year framework, Petrofac will have the opportunity to deliver brownfield EPCC solutions across TotalEnergies’ UKCS assets.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said: “In a mature basin like the UKCS - where enhanced recovery, field life extension and decarbonization are key - this framework recognizes our ability to combine our extensive engineering and construction expertise and offshore operations experience to support TotalEnergies.”