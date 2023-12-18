Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac Agrees Brownfield EPC Framework with TotalEnergies

(Credit: Petrofac)
(Credit: Petrofac)

Oilfield services company Petrofac has signed an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) framework agreement with TotalEnergies for its assets in the North Sea.

Under the three-year framework, Petrofac will have the opportunity to deliver brownfield EPCC solutions across TotalEnergies’ UKCS assets. 

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said: “In a mature basin like the UKCS - where enhanced recovery, field life extension and decarbonization are key - this framework recognizes our ability to combine our extensive engineering and construction expertise and offshore operations experience to support TotalEnergies.”

