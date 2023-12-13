Petrobras Acquires 29 Blocks in Pelotas Basin

Petrobras has acquired 29 blocks in the Pelotas basin in the fourth Permanent Concession Offer Cycle of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras acquired blocks P-M-1739, P-M-1737 and P-M-1797 in partnership with CNOOC Petroleum Brasil and Shell Brasil Petróleo. The consortium will have Petrobras as operator, with a 50% stake, in partnership with Shell (30%) and CNOOC (20%).

In partnership with Shell, Petrobras acquired blocks P-M-1277, P-M-1279, P-M-1281, P-M-1361, P-M-1363, P-M-1441, P-M-1443, P-M-1357, P-M-1359, P-M-1439, P-M-1516, P-M-1518, P-M-1595, P-M-1597, P-M-1793, P-M-1795, P-M-1838, P-M-1840, P-M-1520, P-M-1522, P-M-1599, P-M-1674, P-M-1676, P-M-1678, P-M-1743, P-M-1799. The consortium will have Petrobras as operator, with a 70% stake, and Shell with a 30% stake.

The companh will pay R$116 million in signing bonus. This amount represents less than 1% of the investments approved in the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan and was already foreseen in the plan.

Petrobras acted selectively in the auction, reflecting the strategy of recomposing its exploration portfolio through new frontiers with geological potential.

Currently, almost 80% of the company's production is concentrated in the pre-salt, which continues to be its main asset, with the production of better-quality oil with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The 29 new blocks add to the company's current portfolio of 47 blocks. They add more than 20,000 square kilometers to the current portfolio of about 30,000 square kilometers.

"New frontiers, such as the blocks acquired today, are essential for energy demand to be met. For this reason, we seek to replenish reserves and develop new exploratory frontiers that ensure that we meet energy demand during the energy transition with the lowest possible carbon footprint," said Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates.