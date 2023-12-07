Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Talos Sees 'Immaterial' Impact in Q4 from Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill

Crude oil is seen during an overflight near Main Pass, La., November 16, 2023. (Photo courtesy Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC / U.S. Coast Guard)
U.S. oil and gas producer Talos Energy said on Thursday it expects the impact related to the Main Pass Oil Gathering pipeline shut-in following an oil spill to be immaterial to its fourth-quarter results.

The oil spill was first observed on Nov. 16 around 19 miles (30 km) offshore the Mississippi River delta, shutting in around 89 miles of underwater pipelines and around 3% of the Gulf of Mexico's daily crude oil output.

Talos said it anticipates first production for its Venice and Lime Rock wells ahead of schedule by the end of this year.

The company also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter production forecast in the range of 66,500-68,5000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sourasis Bose; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

