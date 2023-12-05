DNV Awards AiPs to DSIC for Two Liquefied CO2 Concepts

DNV has awarded two Approval in Principle (AiP) certificates to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for the design of a 50,000cbm floating liquefied CO2 (LCO2) storage and injection unit (FSIU) and a 20,000cbm LCO2 carrier.

The AiPs confirm the general feasibility of the conceptual designs as reviewed by DNV. They follow earlier projects by the shipyard, such as the design development of the world’s first 7,500cbm LCO2 tanker currently under construction to DNV class, as DSIC positions itself as a leading builder in the emerging maritime LCO2 supply chain.

While the deployment of CCS technology is still in its early stages, with only around 40 million tonnes of CO2 currently captured annually, a large number of LCO2 transport vessels, storage and injection units are likely to be required in the future to scale up the sector.





