RWE Raises Spending Target to $60 Billion by 2030

© David / Adobe Stock
Germany's top utility RWE will raise investments in green energy technologies to 55 billion euros ($60.21 billion) over the next seven years, it said on Tuesday ahead of its capital markets day.

"Thanks to our significant financial headroom, our attractive project pipeline and our extensive expertise, we are in an excellent position to continue to accelerate our transformation, even in the current challenging environment," Chief Executive Markus Krebber said.


($1 = 0.9135 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

