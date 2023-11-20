Jan De Nul Group Could Install 1000km Subsea Power Cable Between Egypt and Europe

Offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul Group said Monday it had signed an agreement with the Egyptian government, represented by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), to start the study for the construction of an undersea export cable between Egypt and Europe.

In late September, the Egyptian government reaffirmed its plans to build an undersea electricity cable connecting Egypt with Europe, so that electricity from Egyptian solar and wind installations can be delivered to the wider European energy market, Jan De Nul said.

The interconnector will transport more than 2 gigawatts of solar and wind power from Egypt to Europe via an undersea power cable about 1,000 km long.

"The current longest interconnector cable between Denmark and Britain measures 765km. To make it even more challenging, water depths along the cable track run up to 3,000 meters," Jan De Nul said.

Jan De Nul Group said it would carry out a financial and technical study with the ultimate intention of participating in the development of the export project.

The study covers project financing, the production of green power, the installation and production of transmission systems such as cables, and finding partners to connect to the existing grids in Europe.

Philippe Hutse, Director Jan De Nul Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul Group: "We are extremely happy with the conclusion of this agreement. Egypt recognizes our expertise to install ever longer export cables on and in the seabed. We recently ordered a new next-generation cable installation vessel, the Fleeming Jenkin, which is twice the size of any existing cable-laying vessel in the world. We are building this ship for exactly this type of project: long distances, great depths. Something in which we absolutely stand out within the cable installation market. Egypt is clearly a pioneer in energy transition for the African continent, and we look forward to supporting it in this.”

The start of the actual project execution is scheduled for 2027.