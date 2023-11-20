Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Standard Supply to Sell PSV Trio for $72.2M

Credit: Alan Jamieson/Flickr - CC BY 2.0 DEED
Credit: Alan Jamieson/Flickr - CC BY 2.0 DEED

Oslo-listed Standard Supply has recently agreed to sell three large platform supply vessels, Standard Viking, Standard Supplier, and Standard Defender, for a gross of $72.2 million.

Adjusting for ownership, proceeds to Standard Supply will be $69.5 million gross. 

The transaction is contingent upon certain conditions to be lifted by the end of November, and completion is expected no later than mid-January 2024. 

Martin Nes, Chairman of Standard Supply said: “Standard Supply was always intended to be an asset play with an opportunistic approach towards the market. We have seen a robust recovery within the PSV market since the IPO in 2022, and opting to realize our gains at this juncture aligns with our strategy. As with previous sales, we intend to return capital to our shareholders." 

Following the sale, the company will control a fleet of four PSVs with 51% ownership interest. Three of the four vessels are on short-term contracts and will be available for new charters in the upcoming months.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Support Vessels

Related Offshore News

Rem Offshore Nets Multiple Offshore Vessel Deals Worth...
Credit: Piet Sinke - CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 DEED

DOF Group Secures Skandi Acergy Charter, Adds Maersk...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

First Turbine Installed at South Fork Wind Off New York

First Turbine Installed at Sou

1 Million+ Gallons: Pipeline Leaking Oil in the Gulf of Mexico

1 Million+ Gallons: Pipeline L

Denmark: IKM Ocean Team Scandinavia Inks Long-Term Deal with DUC for Offshore Facility Services

Denmark: IKM Ocean Team Scandi

Eni Suspends World Bank Arbitration in Nigeria Offshore Oilfield Dispute - Sources

Eni Suspends World Bank Arbitr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine