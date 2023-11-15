Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions Bags Sizeable Offshore Wind Platform Deal

Credit: Aker Solutions
Credit: Aker Solutions

Norway-based Aker Solutions said Tuesday it had won a sizeable contract from Vattenfall for the Norfolk Vanguard East Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Norfolk, UK.

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion

The scope of work for Aker Solutions includes the engineering,  procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the high-voltage,  direct-current (HVDC) offshore platform. The fabrication of the topside will be executed in a joint venture with Drydocks World Dubai, and the substructure will be fabricated at Aker Solutions' yard in Verdal, Norway.

The project is subject to regulatory approvals and Vattenfall's final investment decision.

At this stage, Aker Solutions will book an  order intake reflecting the compensated work that is to be performed until the end of the second quarter of 2024. Further to this, Aker  Solutions estimates a total contract value for the company following Vattenfall's final investment decision to be in the range of NOK 6.0 to 7.0 billion. 

The announcement follows the recent award for the Norfolk Vanguard West project, part of the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone development in the United Kingdom.

"We are pleased to announce the second award for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone development for Vattenfall. We look forward to supporting  Vattenfall to deliver one of the largest offshore wind zones in the  world," said Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President of New Build at Aker Solutions.


