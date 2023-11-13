Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seacontractors Acquires Anchor Handler Pair from Boskalis

(Photo: Seacontractors)
(Photo: Seacontractors)

Dutch marine services provider Seacontractors announced it has acquired two secondhand anchor handling tugs from Boskalis.

Classed by Bureau Veritas with an unrestricted sailing area, the 2013-built Seraya and Sentosa each offer 120 tons bollard pull capability. They are able to carry 860m3 of fuel and provide a generous deck space of 200m2. Both 51.8-meter-long vessels have accommodation on board for 24 persons. Moreover, their fully integrated fire fighting systems enhance their emergency response capabilities.

The Seraya and Sentosa are designed for multipurpose operations and are known for their exceptional towing characteristics. Their versatility allows them to be deployed worldwide for various tasks, including single and double towing, pushing, anchor handling, anchor recovery, rig move assistance, salvage support, wreck removal, escorting, and deck and cargo transportation.

