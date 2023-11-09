Electrical Incident Curtails LNG Output at Chevron's Gorgon Facility in Australia

An "electrical incident" last month has curtailed the output of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Chevron's Gorgon facility in Western Australia, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The incident on Oct. 31 at a substation that provides power supply to the facility reduced output at one of the three LNG production trains at Gorgon to 80% of capacity, the spokesperson said. The company is working to return to full LNG production, he said.

"Domestic gas and the remaining two LNG production trains at Gorgon are unaffected and are producing at full rates," the spokesperson said. Gorgon exports LNG to customers across Asia and produces domestic gas for the Western Australian market. It has three LNG trains, or production units, with a total capacity of 15.6 million tons per year. It also has a domestic gas plant with the capacity to supply 300 terajoules of gas per day to Western Australia.

Chevron is a 47% owner and operator of the Gorgon project. It is also co-owned by Exxon Mobil, Shell, and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.

Earlier in September, Chevron Australia's Wheatstone gas facility suffered a fault affecting about 25% of its LNG production. Full production resumed three days later.

(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)