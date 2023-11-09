Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Wins 4D Survey Contract Offshore West Africa

Credit: PGS
Credit: PGS

The Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm PGS said Thursday it had secured a 4D survey contract with an undisclosed client offshore West Africa.

Mobilization is scheduled for Q4, and the contract has a total duration of approximately 60 days. 

"We experience continued high activity in our core West African markets and are very pleased with this contract award. Our Ramform acquisition platform, in combination with multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology, will provide the client with high-quality 4D seismic data," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen

PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more, and strategically important contracts. 

The West Africa contract was included in the PGS Q3 2023 order book.


Geoscience Activity Africa Seismic

Related Offshore News

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project illustration - Credit: BP

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project Start-Up Could Slide to Q2...
Ramform Titan - Credit: PGS

PGS Secures 160-day Seismic Survey Deal in Mediterranean...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Suncor Tops Profit Estimates on Strong Refining Margins

Suncor Tops Profit Estimates o

Nova Innovation's Floating Solar Technology Powers Forth Ports' HQ

Nova Innovation's Floating Sol

Mideast Conflict Dims Prospect of More Egyptian LNG Exports to Europe

Mideast Conflict Dims Prospect

Inpex Raises Full-year Profit Guidance Despite Prelude Impairment Loss

Inpex Raises Full-year Profit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine