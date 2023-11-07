Expro Completes Well Cement Project in U.S. Gulf

Oilfield service provider Expro said Tuesday it had successfully completed a well cement placement project for an unnamed "large international operator" in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Expro said it had delivered an inner-string cementing on a subsea well's 22" surface casing in a water depth of approximately 2,000 meters in the Mississippi Canyon area.

Expro said its Cure technologies allowed the operator to overcome ongoing offset well challenges. These included prolonged wait on cement (WOC) periods when transitioning directly from the jet string to the 22" surface casing, and tasks associated with drilling out a 22" shoetrack.

Jeremy Angelle, Expro’s Vice President of Well Construction, said:"Our integrated cementing solution helped save approximately 18 hours off cement-related drill-out, clean-out, and WOC time when compared to offset wells. By using our Cure technologies, we removed the requirement for a shoetrack to be left in the casing string, helping to avoid previously experienced cement sheath-related challenges."

The Cure technology range was added to Expro’s portfolio of solutions within the company’s well construction product line as part of the company’s acquisition of DeltaTek in February 2023.