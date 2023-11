Murphy Oil Corp expects the first oil from the Lac Da Vang field in Block 15-1/05 in the Cuu Long Basin, offshore Vietnam, in 2026, the U.S. company said.

The firm's board of directors have sanctioned the development of the project, where the company holds a 40% working interest, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The field has an estimated ultimate recovery of 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, it said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Khanh Vu)