Solstad Offshore Sells Laid Up AHTS Vessel

Credit: Wanfahmy/AdobeStock
Solstad Offshore's subsidiary, Solstad Rederi, has sold the Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel Nor Spring.

The 2008-built, 70-meter-long AHTS vessel has been in layup in Asia since 2020. 

"Delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place today, November 1, 2023," Solstad Offshore said, without disclosing the name of the buyer.

"The sale of the vessel will result in a positive accounting effect of approximately MNOK 50 to be reflected in the Q4 2023 accounts," the company said.

According to MarineTraffic, the Nor Spring is currently moored in the port of Kabil, Indonesia.

Elsewhere in the AHTS world, DOF on Tuesday said it was taking over management of an AHTS duo freshly sold by Havila Shipping.



 

