TGS Wins Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey Deal

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS - Credit: TGS
Marine seismic data specialist TGS has secured a a three-month proprietary Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) for an unnamed "repeat customer."

The project's acquisition will start in Q4 2023 and reach completion during Q1 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "This project, for a repeat customer, further highlights the integral role OBN acquisition has in providing our clients improved seismic data quality and help them make better reservoir development and management decisions."

TGS says its OBN solutions provide clients with deeper insights into reservoirs, significantly reducing uncertainty in exploration and development. 

Worth noting, TGS said on Wednesday that its board of directors and rival PGS' board of directors had approved the previously proposed merger of the two companies.

