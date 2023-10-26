TGS and PGS Boards Approve Merger Deal

Boards of directors of the Norwegian seismic data companies PGS and TGS have unanimously approved and decided upon a definitive merger agreement of the two firms, in line with the terms announced in September.



The merger is to be structured as a statutory, triangular merger between TGS Newco AS, a newly established wholly owned subsidiary of TGS designated for such purpose ("TGS NewCo"), TGS and PGS in accordance with Chapter 13 of the Norwegian Companies Act.

TGS NewCo will be the surviving entity and merger consideration will be provided to the PGS shareholders in the form of 0.06829 ordinary shares of TGS for each PGS share held.

Future TGS dividend payments declared after EGM approval and up to completion of the Merger will be compensated to PGS shareholders in cash upon completion.

Following the completion of the Merger, TGS and PGS shareholders will own approximately 2/3 and 1/3 of the combined company, respectively, on the basis of the current share capital of each of the companies.

Completion of the Merger is subject to approval by extraordinary general meetings in TGS and PGS, expected to be called for shortly and held within one month after that.

As described in the formal merger plan (the "Merger Plan"), completion is further conditional upon customary closing conditions such as relevant regulatory approvals and consents, compliance with applicable covenants and expiry of statutory waiting periods. The transaction is not subject to further due diligence or financing.



