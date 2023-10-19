Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean's Quarterly Rig Fleet Report: $745 Million in Drilling Contracts Secured

Credit: MD/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: MD/MarineTraffic.com

Deepwater drilling contractor Transocean shared Thursday its quarterly offshore rig fleet status report, in which it said it had secured $745 million worth of drilling contracts.

During the period, the company secured contracts for three drillships: Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1, Deepwater Aquila, and Deepwater Invictus.

First, the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 drillship was awarded a 60-day extension in India with Reliance at a rate of $348,000 with Reliance. Also, the company has won 21-month contract in India with ONGC at a rate of $347,500. This contract is expected to start in February 2024 and run into October 2025.

Also, as reported previously by Offshore Engineer, the Deepwater Aquila drillship was awarded a contract in Brazil, at a rate of $448,000. The contract is with Petrobras. Interestingly, this drillship was ordered in 2013, but this will be its first contract. Read more.

Also, Transocean said that during the quarter it had secured a 20-day contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a dayrate of $400,000. The well has been completed.

"The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $745 million. As of October 18, 2023, the company’s total backlog is approximately $9.4 billion," Transocean said.

