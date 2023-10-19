Transocean's Quarterly Rig Fleet Report: $745 Million in Drilling Contracts Secured

Deepwater drilling contractor Transocean shared Thursday its quarterly offshore rig fleet status report, in which it said it had secured $745 million worth of drilling contracts.

During the period, the company secured contracts for three drillships: Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1, Deepwater Aquila, and Deepwater Invictus.

First, the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 drillship was awarded a 60-day extension in India with Reliance at a rate of $348,000 with Reliance. Also, the company has won 21-month contract in India with ONGC at a rate of $347,500. This contract is expected to start in February 2024 and run into October 2025.

Also, as reported previously by Offshore Engineer, the Deepwater Aquila drillship was awarded a contract in Brazil, at a rate of $448,000. The contract is with Petrobras. Interestingly, this drillship was ordered in 2013, but this will be its first contract. Read more .

Also, Transocean said that during the quarter it had secured a 20-day contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a dayrate of $400,000. The well has been completed.

"The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $745 million. As of October 18, 2023, the company’s total backlog is approximately $9.4 billion," Transocean said.