North Sea Gas Field Discovered in 1977 Starts Production 6 Months Ahead of Schedule

ConocoPhillips has started production from the Tommeliten A field, located in the Greater Ekofisk Area in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Natural gas from the new ConocoPhillips-operated field is being produced and delivered nearly six months earlier than planned, ConocoPhillips said Friday.

The Tommeliten A Unit licensees are PGNiG Upstream Norway AS, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS, Vår Energi ASA, ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Holdings Limited, TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited, and ENI UK Limited.

"In July 2022, the Norwegian and U.K. authorities approved the Tommeliten A Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) with original production start scheduled for the first half of 2024. Exceptional efficiency and collaboration in field development has enabled this early production milestone," Conc

“As natural gas plays an imperative role in the energy transition, we are pleased to announce earlier Tommeliten A gas deliveries to Europe. We extend our thanks to the many contractors and business partners who have been instrumental in their contributions to safety, delivering a successful project, timely ahead of schedule,” said Steinar Våge, ConocoPhillips’ President for Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

The Tommeliten A development concept comprises a two-by-six slot subsea production system with an electrically heated flowline tied back to the Ekofisk Complex. A new processing module has been installed on Ekofisk 2/4 M and an electrical heating module on Ekofisk 2/4 Z, as well as upgrades to the existing gas train on Ekofisk 2/4 J. Two pilot holes have been drilled during the field development, which have allowed for one additional production well. This increases the total number of production wells to 11, while a 12th well may be drilled later.

The total resource potential for the Tommeliten A field is estimated in the range of 120-180 million barrels of oil equivalent, mainly comprising of gas (approx. 70%) and condensate (approx. 30%).

Production is expected to ramp up to a peak ranging from 35,000 to 48,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with further upside potential dependent on processing capacity and well streams assessed over time.

“As the new field utilizes existing infrastructure in the Greater Ekofisk Area, the Tommeliten A emissions intensity is estimated at 7.5 kg CO 2 equivalent per BOE, Scope 1 & 2 on a net equity and gross operated basis. As such, this gas development has low greenhouse gas emissions and high value and job creation, while also providing energy security on our journey to net-zero,” Våge added.

The greenfield subsea templates are located about 25 kilometers southwest of the Ekofisk Complex. The total capital investment for the project is approximately NOK 13 billion, enabling about 5,000 jobs during the project period. Most of the contracts were awarded to Norwegian businesses.

As operator of the Tommeliten A Unit, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS has an ownership interest of 28.1385%, while PGNiG Upstream Norway AS has 42.1978%, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS has 20.1430%, Vår Energi ASA has 9.0907%, ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Holdings Limited has 0.2109%, TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited has 0.1510% and ENI UK Limited has 0.0681%.

Tommeliten A (PL 044) was discovered in 1977. It is a fractured chalk field containing gas condensate and volatile oil. The field consists of an Ekofisk Formation and a Tor Formation, similar to surrounding fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area. The field is a U.K.-Norway trans-boundary field as it extends from Norwegian Block 1/9 into U.K. Block 30/20. The development plan is based on the Norwegian PDO.