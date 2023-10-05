Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: ConocoPhillips' Tommeliten A Offshore Field to Start Producing This Month

Credit: ConocoPhillips
Credit: ConocoPhillips

U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips has received approval from the Norwegian authorities to start up its Tommeliten A field in the North Sea.

ConocoPhillips estimates that around 24 million standard cubic meters (150 million barrels) of oil equivalent can be recovered from Tommeliten A. 

ConocoPhillips expects the field to come on stream this month. The plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2022, and the discovery was made as early as 1977. The operator estimates investments for developing Tommeliten A at around NOK 13 billion (currently ~1,18 billion)

The field, which mainly contains gas and condensate, is located in production licence 044. It is a transboundary field, with a marginal share on the UK shelf. The licensees on the Norwegian and UK sides have unitized the activity. Tommeliten A is a gas and condensate field southwest of the Ekofisk field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector.

Tommeliten A is a subsea development with two subsea templates with enough space to accommodate a total of twelve wells. The wellstream will be routed to the Ekofisk field for further processing and export. The gas will be exported to Emden in Germany, while oil and wet gas will be routed via pipeline to Teesside in the United Kingdom.  

Tommeliten A will include eleven development wells, seven of which will be completed as of start-up. The operator expects to complete the four remaining wells during the first quarter of 2024.

The twelfth well slot will be reserved as a potential future replacement well. 

“The Tommeliten A development is a good example of sound utilization of existing infrastructure in the area”, says Tomas Mørch, assistant director of license management in the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. 

“It’s gratifying to see that an older discovery from 1977 has now been matured into a profitable and robust field development that’s ready to come on stream. It’s also gratifying that the project has been completed ahead of schedule and within the cost framework.”

“We also note that the same type of subsea technology used on Tommeliten A could potentially be applied for other development projects in the area.”

"Several attempts to mature Tommeliten A have been made in the past. Insufficient processing capacity on Ekofisk was one of the roadblocks encountered. This is no longer an issue," the NPD said.

Energy Pipelines North Sea Activity Production Subsea Tiebacks

Related Offshore News

Credit: Moray West

Moray West Offshore Wind Farm's Monopile Installation Set...
Preparations under way for start-up of the Breidablikk field in the North Sea in October. (Illustration: Equinor)

Breidablikk Oil Field Gears Up for Production Start-up as...

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FL

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed v

Current News

US to Sets Date for Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale After Court Order

US to Sets Date for Gulf of Me

Colombia Proposes Forcing Offshore Wind Bidders to Partner with State Company

Colombia Proposes Forcing Offs

Global Energy Group Lands Transition Piece Preassembly Deal for Moray West Wind Farm

Global Energy Group Lands Tran

Shaun Henry Joins Archer Knight

Shaun Henry Joins Archer Knigh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine