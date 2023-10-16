Carbon Capture: Yinson Production and Azule Energy Partner for Green FPSO Solution

Malaysian FPSO leasing firm Yinson Production is piloting an offshore Carbon Capture and Storage (“CCS”) plant on FPSO Agogo in Angola, together with client Azule Energy, an Angolan BP-Eni joint venture.

"The plant is the world’s first post-combustion carbon capture unit installed onboard an FPSO. It is designed at a pilot scale and will be used as a demonstration unit in an offshore floating environment to assess technical readiness and gain operational know-how. This marks an important step in implementing future scale-up of the CCS technology for YP’s Zero Emissions FPSO projects," Yinson Production said.

According to Yinsong production, FPSO Agogo will also feature other emissions-lowering technologies such as electrification, advanced automation and digitalization, a combined-cycle power system, a seawater turbine generator, a hydrocarbon cargo tank blanketing scheme, and an integrated closed flare system.

"The combined innovations onboard FPSO Agogo will significantly reduce its overall carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency, transforming it into an industry-leading project," Yinson Production added.

Carbon Circle Holding AS, a carbon removal and energy EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) company, has been selected to design and construct the CCS plant.

"Construction on the plant is progressing well, with first steel cut having taken place in September 2023 and all other milestones progressing as per schedule," Yinson Productions said,

YP Chief Executive Officer Flemming Grønnegaard said, "As a top tier FPSO contractor, YP’s goal is to explore and provide sustainable energy solutions and make recommendations to our clients that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their operations. We are pleased that both YP and Azule are fully aligned in our commitment to implementing emission-reduction technologies such as the CCS plant onboard FPSO Agogo."

In late February 2023, YP and Azule entered into a firm contract for the provision, operation, and maintenance of the FPSO vessel for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Angola. FPSO Agogo will be YP’s first offshore production project in Angola and marks YP’s eighth FPSO project in the West African region.

The FPSO will be used for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Angola.



The contract is worth about $5.3 billion in total and has a firm period of 15 years from the date of the final FPSO's acceptance. Azule Energy will have the option to extend for another five years.

The FPSO Agogo is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.



