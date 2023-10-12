Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Poland and Norway Join Forces to Drive Innovation in Offshore Wind

PHOTO CREDIT: Baltexpo/P. Swiderski
PHOTO CREDIT: Baltexpo/P. Swiderski

Norwegian Offshore Wind, a Norway-based representative offshore wind body, has signed two agreements in the Polish offshore wind market.

At Baltexpo event, the Polish Offshore Wind Energy Society (PTMEW) signed a collaboration agreement with Norwegian Offshore Wind. 

"This MoU will play a pivotal role in building closer relationships between the two countries and in shaping offshore wind projects both in Poland and Norway," Norwegian Offshore Wind said.

A second MoU was signed with the Polish Cluster of Composite Technologies at a ceremony at Gdańsk University of Technology, underscoring Norwegian Offshore Wind's dedication to advancing composite technologies within offshore wind projects. This partnership seeks to harness collective expertise and resources to drive innovation and enhance the competitiveness of the Polish offshore wind sector.

Christian Vinstrup, leader of the Norwegian Offshore Wind working group for Poland said:"These MoUs represent a significant milestone in our collaboration with Polish partners. Norwegian Offshore Wind is dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the Polish offshore wind market, and these agreements reinforce that commitment."

Jakub Budzynski, Vice-President of PTMEW:"We are delighted to strengthen our bonds with Norwegian Offshore Wind. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in shaping our relationship and building a sustainable offshore wind sector in Poland and Norway as well, delivering lasting benefits to our environment and economy."

He added:"We are deeply convinced that Norwegian experience and Polish quality bolstered by long-lasting cooperation between Polish and Norwegian supply chains will bring our industry to another, higher level and let Polish offshore industrial skills grow.

Caroline Whittle, representing Norwegian Offshore Wind, added,We are thrilled about the prospects in Poland. Together with our partners, we are identifying opportunities and synergies that will drive the growth of the offshore wind industry. These agreements signal a promising future for our collaborative efforts, says Whittle.

Norwegian Offshore Wind represents close to 400 member companies and said that this week´s visit to Poland is the first of many planned activities aiming to get contracts going between Norwegian and Polish offshore wind companies.


Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: MOL

MOL and MOLMEC to Launch DP System Simulator Training...
Race Bank Offshore Wind Farm - Image Credit: Ørsted

Macquarie Eyes Sale of Stake in 573MW UK Offshore Wind...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Offshore Wind By the Numbers: A Look at an Emerging Market

Floating Offshore Wind By the

Current News

Mozambique Attack Survivors File Complaint Against TotalEnergies

Mozambique Attack Survivors Fi

Explainer - How Does Norway Export Its Natural Gas?

Explainer - How Does Norway E

EPCI Contract Awarded for Polish Offshore Wind Farm Substations

EPCI Contract Awarded for Poli

Azule Energy Eyes 14% Production Boost. Plans 16 Offshore Wells Over Next Four Years

Azule Energy Eyes 14% Producti

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine