Poland and Norway Join Forces to Drive Innovation in Offshore Wind

Norwegian Offshore Wind, a Norway-based representative offshore wind body, has signed two agreements in the Polish offshore wind market.

At Baltexpo event, the Polish Offshore Wind Energy Society (PTMEW) signed a collaboration agreement with Norwegian Offshore Wind.

"This MoU will play a pivotal role in building closer relationships between the two countries and in shaping offshore wind projects both in Poland and Norway," Norwegian Offshore Wind said.

A second MoU was signed with the Polish Cluster of Composite Technologies at a ceremony at Gdańsk University of Technology, underscoring Norwegian Offshore Wind's dedication to advancing composite technologies within offshore wind projects. This partnership seeks to harness collective expertise and resources to drive innovation and enhance the competitiveness of the Polish offshore wind sector.

Christian Vinstrup, leader of the Norwegian Offshore Wind working group for Poland said:"These MoUs represent a significant milestone in our collaboration with Polish partners. Norwegian Offshore Wind is dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the Polish offshore wind market, and these agreements reinforce that commitment."

Jakub Budzynski, Vice-President of PTMEW:"We are delighted to strengthen our bonds with Norwegian Offshore Wind. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in shaping our relationship and building a sustainable offshore wind sector in Poland and Norway as well, delivering lasting benefits to our environment and economy."

He added:"We are deeply convinced that Norwegian experience and Polish quality bolstered by long-lasting cooperation between Polish and Norwegian supply chains will bring our industry to another, higher level and let Polish offshore industrial skills grow.

Caroline Whittle, representing Norwegian Offshore Wind, added,We are thrilled about the prospects in Poland. Together with our partners, we are identifying opportunities and synergies that will drive the growth of the offshore wind industry. These agreements signal a promising future for our collaborative efforts, says Whittle.

Norwegian Offshore Wind represents close to 400 member companies and said that this week´s visit to Poland is the first of many planned activities aiming to get contracts going between Norwegian and Polish offshore wind companies.



