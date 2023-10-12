Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor-Polenergia JV Taps Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables for Baltic Sea Wind Farm Connection

The cable-laying vessel of Jan De Nul Group, Isaac Newton, will install the package of four 220 kV HVAC export cables. ©Jan De Nul
Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul Group has, in partnership with cable maker Hellenic Cables, won a contract to design, manufacture, transport, and install a package of four 220 kV HVAC export cables to connect the Polish offshore wind farms Baltyk II and Baltyk III to shore.

Upon completion, these wind farms developed by the joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia will provide electricity to more than two million Polish households. 

Wind farms Baltyk II and Baltyk III sites are located in the Polish zone of the Baltic Sea. 

Each will have a capacity of 720 MW and connect to the onshore grid via a total of four HVAC submarine cables, with a combined length of 256 km. Baltyk II and Baltyk III will be two of the first operational offshore wind farms in Poland, supporting the country in its transition to renewable energy. 

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables will execute the connection of the two Baltyk wind farms to shore in 2026. The design and manufacture of the HVAC cables will be performed at Hellenic Cables’ plant in Corinth, Greece, after which Jan De Nul will transport, install, and bury the cables.

