Axess Technologies to Replace Risers on Equinor's North Sea Platforms

The Norwegian offshore energy industry services company Axess Technologies has secured a riser replacement contract with the Norwegian offshore energy giant Equinor.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, will see Axess Technologies replace three multi-purpose risers using Equinor's linear winch on Visund and a water injection riser on the Snorre A platform. Both platforms are located in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

"Riser replacements are crucial for maintaining the safety of offshore operations, protecting the environment, ensuring regulatory compliance, enhancing operational efficiency, and managing risk," Axess Technologies said.

Planning work started in Q3 2023 at Axess Technologies’ headquarters in Molde. Offshore operations are planned to take place in 2024.

Axess Technologies said that multi-skilled personnel would be deployed to reduce the number of mobilizations, hence greenhouse gas emissions.

Jan Owe Stenløs, Director, Solutions at Axess Technologies, said, “Axess Group has a long working relationship with Equinor in both oil and gas and wind energy. This is the third year in a row that Equinor has selected us as the topside contractor for riser replacements on their assets in the North Sea. We are thankful for the continued trust in us and we are committed to delivering excellence and contributing to their continued success.”