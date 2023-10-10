Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shift from Oil to Gas is a Key Pillar of Eni Transformation, CEO Says

An Eni gas platform in Egypt - Credit: Eni (File image)
An Eni gas platform in Egypt - Credit: Eni (File image)

Italian energy group Eni will continue to gradually shift its activity from oil to gas in the coming years, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday, adding the move has been one of the pillars of Eni's transformation strategy.

"An important point in our transformation and an element supporting the transition has been the gradual shift, which will continue in the coming years, from oil to gas and, more specifically, the focus on gas produced by us as opposed to gas purchased from third parties," Claudio Descalzi said. 

The focus on gas produced by the state-controlled group in different geographies has allowed Eni to become an integrated energy company that has developed long-term relationships with the countries where it operates, in Africa in particular, Descalzi said, speaking at an event to celebrate Eni's 70 years of history.

In a video broadcast at the same event, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy could aspire to become an energy gateway between Africa and Europe under the so-called 'Mattei Plan'.

Few details are known about the strategy, named after Eni's founder Enrico Mattei, but Meloni said the plan would help frame future policies to boost development in Africa as Italy also seeks to curb mass immigration.

Earlier on Tuesday, attending another event, Descalzi said that Eni and the other European oil and gas groups must continue to invest in natural gas exploration and production to reduce the use of coal and to avoid rising energy prices that would hit both small customers and industry.

(Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini  Editing Mark Potter)

Energy Industry News Activity Production Gas

Related Offshore News

Tamar Platform - Credit: Delek Group - III Production

Output Disruption in Israel to Have Limited Impact on...
Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)

Israel Shuts Down Production from Tamar Offshore Gas Field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Offshore Wind By the Numbers: A Look at an Emerging Market

Floating Offshore Wind By the

Current News

Connecting the Dots: From Remote Operations to Full Autonomy

Connecting the Dots: From Remo

Kosmos Energy Makes Oil Discovery Near Lucius SPAR in U.S. GoM

Kosmos Energy Makes Oil Discov

Global Energy Transition Hasn't Truly Started Yet as Fossil Fuels Persist - DNV

Global Energy Transition Hasn'

Biggest Oil and Gas Sector Deals Since Start of the Century

Biggest Oil and Gas Sector Dea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine