Viking Supply Ships Secures Long Term Contract for Far Senator AHTS Vessel in Australia

Credit: Owen Foley/MarineTraffic.com
Viking Supply Ships, a company that owns and operates a fleet of offshore supply and icebreaking vessels, has secured a contract for the Far Senator AHTS vessel for operations outside Australia.

"With operations performed by Go Offshore, the vessel will be operated under a time charter with an international oil company. Go Offshore manages and operates a fleet of 20 offshore vessels. They support clients in offshore projects, including marine, subsea, and renewables," Viking Supply Ships said.

The contract length for the fixed period is 412 days, with a start during the first quarter of 2024. In addition to the fixed period, the unnamed oil company has the option to extend the time chart by 5 x 30 days.

In March 2023, Viking Supply Ships said it would take two Ocean Yield-owned AHTS vessels, Far Senator and Normand Statesman, on bareboat charters for a period of five years, with purchase options during the charter period, and an obligation to purchase the vessels at the end of the charter period if requested by Ocean Yield AS. 

While with Viking Supply Ships, the Far Senator AHTS will be renamed Andreas Viking.


