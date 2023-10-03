Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling Secures $93 Million Contracts for Jack-up Rig Duo in Nigeria

Adriatic I - Credit: Njorn ShelJoan/MarineTraffic.com
Adriatic I - Credit: Njorn ShelJoan/MarineTraffic.com

Shelf Drilling said Tuesday it had secured contracts for the Adriatic I and the Shelf Drilling Mentor jack-up rigs for operations offshore Nigeria for firm durations of 16 months and 8 months, respectively. 

The combined estimated contract value for the two rigs is approximately USD 93 million, excluding revenues for mobilization and demobilization. 

According to Shelf Drilling, both jack-up drilling rigs completed their previous contracts in September 2023. They are now scheduled to start their new contracts in October 2023 following brief periods between contracts. 

The Adriatic I is now firm until February 2025, and the Shelf Drilling Mentor is firm until June 2024.

Shelf Drilling did not say who the clients were.

The news of the two rig contracts in Nigeria comes a day after Shelf Drilling said it had secured a two-well contract extension for the Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig in the UK North Sea.



Drilling Activity Africa Shallow Water Drilling Rigs

