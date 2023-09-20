Radix Wins $11.5M Contract from Petrobras

Petrobras awarded Radix a contract to develop projects for Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSOs). The agreement will last 31 months, with services estimated at $11.5M (USD). The contract includes developing multidisciplinary engineering projects using digital automation tools for the state-owned company's new assets. "We are very excited about this major new contract with Petrobras, underlining our industrial expertise in this segment. Petrobras is a global reference client in the oil and gas market, where Radix continues to have a strong presence," said Augusto Castro, Radix's General Manager for Capital Projects.