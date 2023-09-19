Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ABS AIP for an Offshore Hydrogen/Ammonia Production Platform

September 19, 2023

Illustration courtesy of KRISO
Illustration courtesy of KRISO

An offshore hydrogen and ammonia production platform design from the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) has received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

Developed by KRISO, the unit is designed to produce green hydrogen using electricity generated by a wind farm. Among the features, the design consists of a desalination system that desalinates seawater and turns it into clean water, an electrolysis system that produces hydrogen by electrolyzing water, a compression system that pressurizes the produced hydrogen, a nitrogen generation system that separates nitrogen from the air, and an ammonia synthesis system that produces ammonia by reaction of hydrogen. The ABS AIP focused on the safety and feasibility of the concept.

“Hydrogen is the golden molecule and will continue to grow as the key component in the worldwide endeavor to build a sustainable energy landscape. Production of hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen derived from renewable sources, is critical to the realization of a worldwide hydrogen economy. With its huge network and experience, the shipping industry is primed to be a cornerstone in this initiative,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

Keyyong Hong, President of KRISO, said: “The hydrogen and ammonia production platform developed by KRISO can produce hydrogen and ammonia without carbon emissions using marine renewable energy. In the future, KRISO will continue to develop sustainable marine energy and eco-friendly ship technologies in order to achieve net zero in the ocean.”

