Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Secures $60 Million Subsea Service Contract Extension

September 19, 2023

Illustration only - ©George Saunders / MarineTraffic.com
Illustration only - ©George Saunders / MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF has signed a letter of intent with an unnamed "major oil company" for an extension of a large Subsea service contract in the Atlantic region.

The extension will become effective in November 2023. Estimated revenue from the contract is approximately $60 million, DOF said.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group ASA, says: "I'm very pleased with this award, adding further backlog for the group. This award and the award in Brazil announced yesterday lifts our secured backlog for 2024 to above NOK 10.5 billion. Compared to revenue LTM at NOK 11.9 billion we already have a strong basis for further earnings growth in 2024."

The news of the extension comes just a day after DOF said it had secured contracts in Brazil, worth up to $260 million. Read More

Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen's Shore Power Project to Dramatically Cut...
Siem Topaz - Credit: Siem Offshore

Siem Topaz Vessel's Contract in Taiwan Extended to Q4 2024

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

Hibiscus Petroleum, Ithaca Energy, Caldera Unite to Develop Marigold Offshore Field

Hibiscus Petroleum, Ithaca Energy, Caldera Unite to Develop Marigold Offshore Field

Norwegian Major Awards 10-year Drilling Waste Management Deal to TWMA

Norwegian Major Awards 10-year Drilling Waste Management Deal to TWMA

BP's Kate Thomson Steps into Interim CFO Role

BP's Kate Thomson Steps into Interim CFO Role

DOF Secures $60 Million Subsea Service Contract Extension

DOF Secures $60 Million Subsea Service Contract Extension

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine