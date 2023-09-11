Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Nauticus Robotics Teams Up with MMA Offshore to Deploy Aquanauts in Asia Pacific

September 11, 2023

Credit: Nauticus Robotics (File image)
Nauticus Robotics, a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean economies has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian offshore support vessel firm MMA Offshore, to deploy Nauticus Robotics' autonomous subsea robots Aquanauts in Asia Pacific.

According to Nauticus Robotics, the MOU focuses on developing an integrated service offering to provide more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly maintenance of subsea infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region and provides a pathway to integrate Nauticus’ services into MMA Offshore’s offerings.

Aquanaut’s machine intelligence and supervised autonomy capabilities enable the use of smaller service vessels previously not utilized for IMR. MMA owns and operates such vessels. By combining capabilities Nauticus and MMA can offer a more economical solution compared to conventional methods, Nauticus said.

"The partnership with MMA Offshore is yet another milestone to bolster Nauticus’ strategic global presence and follows the recent announcement to deploy its autonomous robot, Aquanaut, in Brazil to service Petrobras assets. Earlier in the year, Nauticus had initiated its international expansion with the announcement of opening operating bases in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland," Nauticus Robotics added.

“This MOU is just one in a series of strategic moves we are making to disrupt autonomous subsea robotics and solidify our place as the industry leader in the field,” said Nicolaus Radford, founder and CEO of Nauticus. “Aligning with an established industry player, such as MMA Offshore, in multiple offshore markets provides a significant opportunity for Nauticus to continue expanding its reach and international customer base.”

“MMA is excited to have entered into this exclusive partnership with Nauticus Robotics and looks forward to being able to integrate their leading autonomous robotic and AI software technology into its subsea services,” said Tom Radic, Executive General Manager Subsea at MMA Offshore. 

“This partnership will ensure our clients have access to the latest autonomous and machine learning technology to help meet their subsea requirements.”

