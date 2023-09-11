Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norwegian Offshore Firm DOF Completes Transfer of Skandi Neptune Vessel

September 11, 2023

Skandi Neptune - Credit: Ganesh Ramsumair/MarineTraffic
Skandi Neptune - Credit: Ganesh Ramsumair/MarineTraffic

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF has completed the sale of the Skandi Neptune construction support vessel.

DOF had agreed to sell the 2001-built vessel to an unnamed "international buyer," in September 2021. It, at the time, said the 104.2 meter-long vessel, would be delivered to the new owner "after completing its current commitments."

The vessel, at the time, worked in the Brazilian offshore sector.

Skandi Neptune's AIS indicates that the ship arrived in Shanghai, China on Sunday after departing from Cyprus on August 1, 2023.

