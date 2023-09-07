Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TDI-Brooks Completes Phase Four of Deepwater Geotechnical Project in Black Sea

September 7, 2023

Credit: TDI-Brooks
Credit: TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks said Thursday it had completed phase four of a deepwater geotechnical coring and CPT project for DenAr Ocean Engineering S.A. 

TDI-Brooks used its Jumbo Piston Cores (JPC) and CPT Stinger geotechnical tools and operators to the ongoing project off Turkey in the Black Sea.

The PROTEUS is outfitted with TDI-Brooks’ complete geotechnical tool kit, including a suite of innovative geotechnical tools for soil sampling and CPT measurement. The PROTEUS also has a Kongsberg EM-710 (1×1) hull-mounted multibeam (MBES) for surveys to ~2,500m water depth for performing surface geochemical “seep-hunting” (SGE) and seabed heat flow surveys (HF).

TDI-Brook’s R/V PROTEUS is now available for other projects in the Mediterranean and/or Southwest Europe region.

