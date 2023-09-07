Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prysmian Group Wins €630 Million Contract for Adriatic Link HVDC Project

September 7, 2023

Leonardo Da Vinci cable layer - Credit: Prysmian Group (file image)
Cable maker Prysmian Group has been awarded a new contract worth around €630 million by Terna Rete Italia S.p.A., a company fully owned by Terna S.p.A., the Italian power grid operator (TSO).

The Adriatic Link project includes the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of a HVDC submarine interconnection which will contribute to decarbonise Italy’s energy system.

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bipolar cable line will allow a transmission capacity of up to 1,000 MW and will increase the exchange of energy between the central-southern and central-northern areas of Italy, increasing the safety, efficiency, and resilience of the entire national electricity transmission grid. 

The route, running for a total of approximately 250 km, will be made up of two submarine cables with a length of approximately 210 km across the Adriatic Sea. Prysmian will also provide two underground cables of approximately 40 km connecting each landing point to the regional’s substation.

All submarine cables with XLPE insulation will be produced at Prysmian's plant in Arco Felice, Italy, while the underground cables with P-laser insulation will be manufactured in Gron, France. 

The installation will be carried out by Prysmian Group’s cable-laying vessels, the Leonardo da Vinci and the Monna Lisa. The conclusion of cables laying operations will take place within the first half of 2028.

With this project, Prysmian Group’s Projects BU order intake exceeds €10 billion year to date, including preferred bidder agreements.

The Group has already secured several submarine grid connection projects in the Mediterranean region such as the Tyrrhenian Link, the submarine cable link between Capri and Sorrento, and the submarine cable connection between the island of Elba and the Italian mainland (Piombino).

