LLOG Contracts Noble Floater for US Drilling

August 31, 2023

(Photo: Noble Corporation)
(Photo: Noble Corporation)

Noble Corporation announced it has received a contract from LLOG to perform drilling services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The six-month contract for Noble's seventh generation drillship Noble Valiant is expected to commence between November 2023 and March 2024, in direct continuation of the rig's current contract.

The clean operating day rate is $470,000, excluding mobilization rates and a potential fee for any use of managed pressure drilling (MPD), Noble Corporation said.

The company's sixth generation drillship Noble Faye Kozack is also currently working for LLOG in the U.S. Gulf.

The Noble Valiant is presently operating for Kosmos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The drillship is further scheduled to complete a one-well contract with an unnamed operator prior to commencing the work scope for LLOG.

Drilling Activity

LLOG Contracts Noble Floater for US Drilling

