Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted Anticipates $730 Million Impact on US Portfolio

August 29, 2023

© petert2 / Adobe Stock
© petert2 / Adobe Stock

Denmark's Orsted, the world's No. 1 offshore wind farm developer, said on Wednesday it anticipates impairments of up to 5 billion Danish crowns ($729.78 million) on its U.S. portfolio, as there is an increasing risk in its suppliers' ability to deliver on their commitments.

The Ocean Wind 1, Sunrise Wind, and Revolution Wind projects are adversely impacted by a handful of supplier delays, the company said in a statement.

The impairment charges were revealed after assessing the aggregate adverse impacts relating to the supply chain, lack of favorable tax credits and increased interest rates in the US, Orsted said.

In July, Orsted's Ocean Wind project won approval from the U.S. Interior Department, to help the country reach its goal of developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 on every shoreline.

Orsted bought its remaining stake in Ocean Wind 1, the 1,100 megawatt wind power project off the coast of New Jersey, from Public Service Enterprise Group earlier this year.

The company said it does not expect the anticipated impact to change its previously announced EBITDA guidance for the year.

(Reuters - Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Andy Sullivan)

Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Cadeler installing Siemens Gamesa 11MW turbines in Holland in 2023. Image courtesy Cadeler

Cadeler Reports Strong Results, Outlook
Source: Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service to Narrow Business Focus

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

Well-Safe Solutions Introduces New Project Resourcing Group

Well-Safe Solutions Introduces New Project Resourcing Group

Kraken Robotics Reports Strong Q2

Kraken Robotics Reports Strong Q2

Woodside’s Trion Receives Regulatory Approval

Woodside’s Trion Receives Regulatory Approval

Connecticut Oil Trader Hit Again in Petrobras Bribery Case

Connecticut Oil Trader Hit Again in Petrobras Bribery Case

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine