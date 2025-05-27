Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Holland Home of Wind Energy to Merge with NMT-IRO

Source: Netherlands Maritime Technology
Holland Home of Wind Energy (HHWE) and NMT-IRO will officially merge as of January 1, 2026.

Trade organization NMT-IRO is a close-knit network of Dutch shipyards, suppliers and service providers.

The merger brings together two organizations that have long been committed to promoting and supporting the international ambitions of the Dutch offshore energy sector. By joining forces, they form one unified association with a single, powerful voice both internationally and within the Netherlands.

Jeroen de Graaf, Director of NMT-IRO, said: “By combining our knowledge, networks and initiatives, we increase our impact and are better positioned to support the international growth ambitions of our members.”

Wim Jenniskens, Chairman of HHWE, adds: “This is a strategic alliance that unites the strongest players in the Dutch maritime, offshore and renewable sectors. Together, we’re building a powerful platform for the future.”

Leading up to the merger, the HHWE team will gradually integrate into the NMT-IRO office. A joint member briefing will be held in September to provide more information on the next steps.

