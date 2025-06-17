TotalEnergies Secures Offshore Wind Concession in Germany

TotalEnergies, as a shareholder of North Sea OFW One, has been awarded the N-9.4 offshore concession by the German Federal Network Agency in the North Sea.

Located approximately 150 kilometers northwest of the German island of Heligoland, the N-9.4 concession covers an area of around 141 square kilometers and will enable the development of 1 GW of offshore wind capacity.

The concession is granted for a period of 25 years, extendable to 35 years.

The N-9.4 concession is located in very close proximity to the N-9.1 and N-9.2 sites, jointly owned by RWE and TotalEnergies.

According to TotalEnergies, it intends to prioritize the development of the cluster and leverage synergies to optimize construction and operating costs for the benefit of its customers.

As part of this award, Offshore Wind One will pay $20.8 million (€18 million) to the German federal government in 2026, which will be allocated to marine conservation and the promotion of environmentally friendly fishing practices.

In addition, an annual contribution of $9.4 million (€8.1 million) will be paid for 20 years to the electricity transmission system operator responsible for connecting the project, starting from the commissioning of the site.

Furthermore, considering the longer delays in the connection timelines announced by the German transmission system operators (TSOs), TotalEnergies has launched a strategic review of the various concessions obtained since 2023, with a view to engaging in dialogue with the German authorities to explore the conditions of their possible developments.