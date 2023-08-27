Shell Delivers First Gas from the Timi Platform in Malaysia

Sarawak Shell Berhad, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has announced that gas production has started at its Timi platform in Malaysia under the SK318 production sharing contract.

Timi features Shell’s first wellhead platform in Malaysia that is powered by a solar and wind hybrid power system. This unmanned platform is also more cost efficient, as a result of it being around 60% lighter in weight, than a conventional tender-assisted drilling wellhead platform that relies on oil and gas for power.

Timi is a sweet gas field discovered in 2018. It is located around 252 km north-west of Bintulu, Sarawak, and 202 km north-west of Miri, Sarawak. Sarawak Shell Berhad is the operator holding 75% equity. The other two partners are Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (15%) and Brunei Energy Exploration (10%).

Timi is designed to produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of gas at peak production and will evacuate its gas through a new 80-kilometer pipeline to the F23 production hub. The project supports the future growth in the central Luconia area, off the coast of Sarawak.

“Timi demonstrates we are delivering more value with less emissions,” said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director. “Bringing the project online is also an example of our focus on performance, discipline, and simplification. It shows our ability to innovate and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable projects that support a balanced energy transition for Malaysia.”

Prior to Timi, Shell Malaysia’s first fully solar powered wellhead platform, the Gorek field, located 145 km offshore Malaysia, achieved first gas production on May 24, 2020.

In 2022, Shell Malaysia took a final investment decision on the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project, the largest integrated offshore and onshore project in Sarawak, which will be primarily powered by renewable energy. The offshore platform will use power from 240 solar panels, while the onshore plant is connected to the Sarawak grid system which is supplied mainly by hydroelectric plants.



