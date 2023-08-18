Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Schroders Greencoat Acquires 25% Stake in London Array Wind Farm from Ørsted

August 18, 2023

London Array Offshore Wind Farm - Credit: Bodgesoc - CC BY-SA 4.0 license
London Array Offshore Wind Farm - Credit: Bodgesoc - CC BY-SA 4.0 license

Denmark-based offshore wind developer Ørsted has divested 25% of the London Array Offshore Wind Farm.

Ørsted in July, signed an agreement with funds managed by Schroders Greencoat, a global specialist asset manager focusing on renewable energy infrastructure assets, to divest its remaining 25% minority interest in the London Array Offshore Wind Farm in the UK. 

The total value of the transaction is GBP 717 million. The transaction is now complete.

London Array has a total installed capacity of 630 MW and entered commercial operation in 2013. Ørsted originally owned 50% of the project and divested an initial 25% of London Array to CDPQ in 2014. 

Ørsted said in July it did not have O&M responsibility at London Array, and as the company only held a minority interest. Ørsted considered the asset non-strategic.


